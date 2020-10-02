Twitter over Trump en COVID

Journalisten op alle netten, ook CNN, proberen te doen alsof ze meeleven met Donald Trump, die een ziekte opliep waarvan hij al maanden beweert dat die niet zoveel voorstelt.
Twitter is minder meelevend.
the corona virus entering Trump’s body after he called it a hoax #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/2lYfIh1c6v— Carol is still Staying Inside (@aka_tahto) October 2, 2020
#TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/J74IySt1h1— Joshua (@joshdelorbe) October 2, 2020
He is even orange on the inside! #TrumpHasCovid— Covid19 (@_The_Virus19) October 2, 2020
melania after realizing she’s gonna be stuck isolated with no one but that man for company for 2 weeks #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/BaMS0KyTIc— noname (@byebyeloverr) October 2, 2020
#TrumpHasCovid— Rozamir Scandver (@RozamirS) October 2, 2020
WHO: You should all wear a Mask😷
Donald Trump: Nope
Corona: pic.twitter.com/03CI5O51HC
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
@realDonaldTrump tested positive for #covid19… Is it time to party?#Trump #trumphascovid #donaldtrump #Karma #Godsplan https://t.co/8zf2VvdPjy pic.twitter.com/6OfzYyJ0pH— Ashik chaudhary (@roktimchowdhury) October 2, 2020
If Trump hadn't gotten tested, he never would have contracted Covid… right? 🙄#TrumpHasCovid #TrumpCovid— Evan Avis (@evan_avis) October 2, 2020