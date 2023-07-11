Spectaculaire beelden van vulkaanuitbarsting IJsland

Op de helling van de berg Litli-Hrútur in IJsland is een 200 meter lange scheur ontstaan, waar sinds gisteren grote hoeveelheden lava uit omhoog spuiten. Het is een bijzonder spektakel waar honderdduizenden IJslanders op af komen.

De overheid heeft hen nu echter gewaarschuwd: er komen veel te veel giftige gassen vrij. Mensen op het schiereiland Reykjanes waar de berg op ligt wordt ook geadviseerd ramen en deuren gesloten te houden en de ventilatie uit te schakelen. Ook is een groter gebied afgezet rond de vulkaan, die dichtbij de hoofdstad en de nationale luchthaven ligt.

I’m calling it a night or I’ll turn into a volcano 🛌 😴



Enjoy watching the wonderful new eruption in #Iceland



In case you missed my tweet, here’s the link MBL’s incredible livestream…..https://t.co/gGT34Os6lO pic.twitter.com/XV88BA3srx — Volcaholic 🇰🇪 🇬🇧 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 10, 2023

#Fagradalsfjall in #Iceland is once again, erupting due to a burst fissure after a new Earthquake swarm occurred around the area.



You are witnessing the creation of new land, as the Earth has done so for Billions of years.



CC: Isak Finnbogason. pic.twitter.com/6YPTNR7tXm — Aéro (@Dedicated_Being) July 10, 2023

Incredible and what a lovely guy!! Just listen to him 😍



Link to stream again - https://t.co/VEAN0kh3li#Iceland #Eruption pic.twitter.com/hWxwgdADee — Volcaholic 🇰🇪 🇬🇧 🌋 (@volcaholic1) July 10, 2023