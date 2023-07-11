Klimaat, natuur en milieu

Spectaculaire beelden van vulkaanuitbarsting IJsland

Door Désirée du Roy

Op de helling van de berg Litli-Hrútur in IJsland is een 200 meter lange scheur ontstaan, waar sinds gisteren grote hoeveelheden lava uit omhoog spuiten. Het is een bijzonder spektakel waar honderdduizenden IJslanders op af komen.

De overheid heeft hen nu echter gewaarschuwd: er komen veel te veel giftige gassen vrij. Mensen op het schiereiland Reykjanes waar de berg op ligt wordt ook geadviseerd ramen en deuren gesloten te houden en de ventilatie uit te schakelen. Ook is een groter gebied afgezet rond de vulkaan, die dichtbij de hoofdstad en de nationale luchthaven ligt.