Beelden van vulkaanuitbarsting in IJsland

Nog dichterbij dan vorige maand is bij het vissersdorp Grindavik op IJsland vandaag opnieuw een vulkaan uitgebarsten. Gelukkig zijn de vierduizend inwoners vannacht geëvacueerd. Dat is al de tweede keer in korte tijd: in december moesten ze ook al hun huis uit.
De beelden van de opengescheurde aarde zijn indrukwekkend:
A new eruption started in Iceland at 07:58 AM this morning. I shot this from my bedroom window 🌋 pic.twitter.com/6UkqXl7RUP— Hörður Kristleifsson (@h0rdur) January 14, 2024
Coast Guard #video shows how close the latest #eruption is to the town of #Grindavík pic.twitter.com/RKOREdO1qY— RÚV English (@RuvEnglish) January 14, 2024
Heroic and successful efforts were made to save working machines close to the edge of the #lava. The machines were being used to construct defensive walls against lava flow into ##Grindavík - the same walls along which workers drove the machinery to safety. pic.twitter.com/e5BvnrbJFS— RÚV English (@RuvEnglish) January 14, 2024
😲 Incroyables photos aériennes de #Grindavik #Islande #éruption 🌋— Actus Meteo (@actus_meteo) January 14, 2024
Via @WxNB_ pic.twitter.com/EMuLRo43Dg