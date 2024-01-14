Klimaat, natuur en milieu

Beelden van vulkaanuitbarsting in IJsland

Door Redactie

Nog dichterbij dan vorige maand is bij het vissersdorp Grindavik op IJsland vandaag opnieuw een vulkaan uitgebarsten. Gelukkig zijn de vierduizend inwoners vannacht geëvacueerd. Dat is al de tweede keer in korte tijd: in december moesten ze ook al hun huis uit.

De beelden van de opengescheurde aarde zijn indrukwekkend: