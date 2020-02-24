De ironie: Nieuwe Britse paspoorten worden gemaakt in Polen

Alle Britten hebben een nieuw paspoort nodig. Hun identiteitsbewijs heeft niet langer de donkerrode EU-kleur, maar wordt blauw. Die paspoorten worden echter niet in het Verenigd Koninkrijk zelf gemaakt, maar in Polen.

In een rapport dat zaterdag in The Times verscheen staat dat de paspoorten worden gemaakt in een fabriek in het Poolse Tczew door een Frans-Nederlands bedrijf. De Franse multinational Thales won de aanbesteding van bijna 310 miljoen euro voor elf jaar van het Britse bedrijf De La Rue, zo valt te lezen in de documenten.

Vanaf maart worden de paspoorten uitgereikt, maar dat ze uit Europa komen, een instituut dat het Verenigd Koninkrijk zojuist vrijwillig heeft verlaten, is weinigen op social media ontgaan.

Our new blue passports will be made by a Franco/Dutch company in Poland. Welcome to Global Britain – where we take British jobs and share them out among other countries. https://t.co/FzWgZl9nju — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 22, 2020

Irony goes supercharged as the new blue passport is made in Poland by French/Dutch firm and UK passport maker De La Rue left at risk and laying people off. I don’t recall the slogan ‘British jobs for Polish workers’ but here it is in action. Somehow this is a success. pic.twitter.com/ISEkymAump — Paul Lewis (@paullewismoney) February 22, 2020

Hilarious. Blue passports are being made by a Franco/Dutch company, in Poland, under EU procurement rules. Thick brexiteers taking back control. pic.twitter.com/Hu3Va56Jjc — Tony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺#FBSI (@tonyforindy) February 22, 2020

Everyone who voted for Brexit knew exactly what they were voting for.

To wait three times as long at passport control with a passport that created jobs in Poland and redundacies in Britain. #bluepassport — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 22, 2020

No no, this was the plan all along. You see, by moving production to Poland, we’re creating jobs over there for those Polish migrants that are stealing the jobs here! They can go home now!!! GENIUS!!! — Aleks (@no_shant) February 22, 2020