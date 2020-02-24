Politiek

De ironie: Nieuwe Britse paspoorten worden gemaakt in Polen

Door Jeannette Kras

Alle Britten hebben een nieuw paspoort nodig. Hun identiteitsbewijs heeft niet langer de donkerrode EU-kleur, maar wordt blauw. Die paspoorten worden echter niet in het Verenigd Koninkrijk zelf gemaakt, maar in Polen.

In een rapport dat zaterdag in The Times verscheen staat dat de paspoorten worden gemaakt in een fabriek in het Poolse Tczew door een Frans-Nederlands bedrijf. De Franse multinational Thales won de aanbesteding van bijna 310 miljoen euro voor elf jaar van het Britse bedrijf De La Rue, zo valt te lezen in de documenten.

Vanaf maart worden de paspoorten uitgereikt, maar dat ze uit Europa komen, een instituut dat het Verenigd Koninkrijk zojuist vrijwillig heeft verlaten, is weinigen op social media ontgaan.

Bron(nen):   The Independent      