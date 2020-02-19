Fernando Ricksen is weer terug in Sittard

Voor Fernando Ricksen 5 maanden geleden stierf aan ALS had hij zijn vrouw Veronika Ricksen (33) gevraagd zijn urn terug te brengen naar Sittard, de plaats waar hij zijn eerste successen als voetballer vierde en waar hij zich thuis voelde. Op Instagram vertelt ze dat ze dat deze week heeft gedaan. “Zoals je me had gevraag.΅

Today was important day for us my love 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I did all I can In the best way for you, just like you asked me … , to bring you back to your country as you wish and find a beautiful place🙏🏽 Missing you so much and love you forever, 5 month fly like one day… life is so unfair sometimes , But we have to be strong just like you 🙏🏽❤️ #ricksen #ricksen 4 ever #loveyouforever #undlesslove #5monthwithoutyou #sleeptight #mystar