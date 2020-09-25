Heeft avondklok nut? Zo zag het er gisteravond in Londen uit

De avondklok is in Europa een geliefde maatregel in de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Het eerder sluiten van de horeca klinkt daadkrachtig, maar lijkt in werkelijkheid vooral een strop voor cafés, terwijl het virus rustig blijft rondgaan.

Waar al voor werd gewaarschuwd, was gisteravond in Londen, waar de horeca al om 22 uur dicht moest, mooi in de praktijk te zien: als alles tegelijk sluit, ontstaat er een grote meute op straat, die zich massaal richting de metro begeeft om op elkaar gepropt huiswaarts te gaan.

(10pm curfew just meant everyone rolling out onto the streets and onto the tubes at the same time and it was the busiest I’ve seen central London in months) pic.twitter.com/7oWKH5APNG — Kirsty Lewis (@kirstylewis6) September 24, 2020