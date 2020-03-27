Britse premier Boris Johnson besmet met coronavirus

De Britse premier Boris Johnson is besmet met het coronavirus. Dat heeft hij zelf op Twitter bekend gemaakt. De premier heeft milde symptomen en werkt vanuit huis.

Johnson lag onder vuur, omdat hij de coronacrisis in het Verenigd Koninkrijk lange tijd zwaar heeft onderschat.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.



I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.



Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives