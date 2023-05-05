Levensecht: dit is wat de nieuwste AI-beeldgenerator in zijn mars heeft

De nieuwste versie van AI-software Midjourney is verbluffend. Door te spelen met woorden en die als prompt in te vullen, genereert het 'text-to-image'-programma levensechte beelden. Steken ze fotografen en modellen naar de loef? Kijk mee en oordeel zelf.
Een uitgebreide verzameling van AI-gegenereerde foto's, die in de afgelopen 24 uur bij Midjourney 5.1 zijn uitgekomen:
Only 18 hours since Midjourney 5.1 is out...— Nathan Lands (@NathanLands) May 4, 2023
and people are already generating insane images.
My 10 favorite examples so far...
Fictieve dorpjes:
Village Streets from around the World— AZNAG.AI.ART (@JoaoSan89) May 3, 2023
(v5.1 Raw, an experiment)
Fictieve modellen:
🧪 Cinematic Portraits in #midjourney v5.1— Nicolas Neubert (@iamneubert) May 3, 2023
Currently working on some new prompt structures for the new model. Well-structured prompts have great plug & play options now.
I decided to test them out with some cinematic portraits!!
Koffie en croissant:
Wow 😮 what a difference when you enable the raw mode in v5.1!— Hanne Van Briel (@hanne_van_briel) May 3, 2023
So by default v5.1 a very stylized! Some like that, I like it less (probably in some cases it's really fun of course).
Left v5 - top right v5.1 - bottom right v5.1 raw mode on.
Prompt in ALT : a good morning