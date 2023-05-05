Tech

Levensecht: dit is wat de nieuwste AI-beeldgenerator in zijn mars heeft

Door Pieter Immerzaal

De nieuwste versie van AI-software Midjourney is verbluffend. Door te spelen met woorden en die als prompt in te vullen, genereert het 'text-to-image'-programma levensechte beelden. Steken ze fotografen en modellen naar de loef? Kijk mee en oordeel zelf.

Een uitgebreide verzameling van AI-gegenereerde foto's, die in de afgelopen 24 uur bij Midjourney 5.1 zijn uitgekomen: 

Fictieve dorpjes:

Fictieve modellen:

Koffie en croissant: