Levensecht: dit is wat de nieuwste AI-beeldgenerator in zijn mars heeft

De nieuwste versie van AI-software Midjourney is verbluffend. Door te spelen met woorden en die als prompt in te vullen, genereert het 'text-to-image'-programma levensechte beelden. Steken ze fotografen en modellen naar de loef? Kijk mee en oordeel zelf.

Een uitgebreide verzameling van AI-gegenereerde foto's, die in de afgelopen 24 uur bij Midjourney 5.1 zijn uitgekomen:

Only 18 hours since Midjourney 5.1 is out...



and people are already generating insane images.



My 10 favorite examples so far...



Fictieve dorpjes:

Fictieve modellen:

Cinematic Portraits in #midjourney v5.1



Currently working on some new prompt structures for the new model. Well-structured prompts have great plug & play options now.



I decided to test them out with some cinematic portraits!!

Koffie en croissant: