Boze Doutzen: ik laat me niét prikken

In een raadselachtige tekst schrijft Doutzen Kroes dat ze zich niet laat prikken en dat ze überhaupt niet meedoet met de maatregelen. Ze was maandenlang stil op sociale media. Maar nu laat Doutzen ‘met trillende handen’ weten dat ze zich absoluut niet laat vaccineren. ‘Ik accepteer geen uitsluiting van mensen op basis van hun medische status’, luidt haar standpunt. Volgens Doutzen is vrijheid van meningsuiting bovendien een recht ‘dat het waard is om voor te vechten, maar we kunnen dit alleen oplossen in vrede en liefde.’

Naar eigen zeggen hebben andere mensen met hun moed Doutzen de ’hoop en kracht’ gegeven om zich uit te spreken.

De hele tekst:

The past few months have been very peaceful without social media:)

A part of me wanted to escape into my family bubble and leave everything up to faith. That part of me believes in the power of consciousness, that whatever you give energy to will grow. So I tried to ignore the negative and focus on the positive. But at this point I can no longer turn a blind eye to the injustice that is happening right in front of us.

Other people have given me hope and strength with their courage to stand up for our rights. They touched my heart and inspired me to do the same. So although my hands are shaking while writing this, I feel it is time to choose courage over comfort and speak my truth:

I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.

Freedom of speech is a right worth fighting for but we can only solve this united in peace and love!

Pass on the torch of hope and love and speak your truth. ❤️