Atleet overleeft corona ternauwernood: “Mijn spieren waren weg”

Gezondere coronapatiënten zijn bijna niet te vinden. Ahmad Ayyad was fanatiek bokser, heel gespierd en liep marathons. Toch werd de 40-jarige Amerikaan gevloerd door het virus. “Ik was 27 kilo afgevallen.”

Ahmad Ayyad was half maart de eerste patiënt in het Johns Hopkins-ziekenhuis in Baltimore die aan de beademing moest. Hij werd 25 dagen in een kunstmatig coma gehouden. Artsen vreesden voor het ergste. De 97 kilo zware sportman verloor 27 kilo. Praten lukte niet meer. Communiceren deed hij schriftelijk. “Het laatste wat hij schreef, was: ‘Bedankt dat jullie voor me zorgden’”, aldus dokter Natalie West.

Toen werd hij wakker. “Ik keek naar mijn armen en benen… Mijn spieren waren weg.” De metamorfose is zorgwekkend: in drie weken tijd was zijn lichaam compleet veranderd. Op 22 april, anderhalve maand na zijn opname, werd hij uit het ziekenhuis ontslagen. Er is nog steeds schade aan hart en longen. “Maar elke dag maak ik progressie. Ik kom langzaam weer op gewicht. Ik eet én sport veel.”

“Het blijft me wel zorgen baren dat veel mensen het virus niet serieus nemen”, besluit Ayyad. “Ik heb het overleefd, maar ben nog steeds doodsbang. Het virus is geen grap. Zelfs wanneer je kerngezond bent, kan het levensgevaarlijk zijn.”