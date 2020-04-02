Media

Leuke viral tegen de verveling: doe een schilderij na

Door Jeannette Kras

Het is weer eens wat anders na tv kijken, boeken lezen, eten koken en wat je al niet meer zo in huis kunt doen: doe een schilderij na en plaats er een foto van op Twitter.

Het is een idee van het Getty Museum in Los Angeles. De #gettychallenge houdt simpelweg in dat je een bekend schilderij opzoekt en dat op geheel eigen wijze nabootst. De challenge begon vorige week al, maar wordt steeds meer opgepikt en levert hilarische plaatjes op.