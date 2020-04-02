Leuke viral tegen de verveling: doe een schilderij na

Het is weer eens wat anders na tv kijken, boeken lezen, eten koken en wat je al niet meer zo in huis kunt doen: doe een schilderij na en plaats er een foto van op Twitter.

Het is een idee van het Getty Museum in Los Angeles. De #gettychallenge houdt simpelweg in dat je een bekend schilderij opzoekt en dat op geheel eigen wijze nabootst. De challenge begon vorige week al, maar wordt steeds meer opgepikt en levert hilarische plaatjes op.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Thanks to the #gettychallenge I now have this priceless photo of my aunt Annie. To say nothing of all the other amazing submissions. #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/Jglfd0P8Xp — Liztkid (@liztkid) April 1, 2020

Paolo Uccello’s St. George and the Dragon pic.twitter.com/dMAE14yEiS — Tosha Tillman (@ToshaNicoleT) April 2, 2020

We accepted the @GettyMuseum challenge of recreating your favorite work of art with three items from your home. #GettyChallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge #StayHome pic.twitter.com/3HLGVEozDD — Steve Hartman (@creativille) March 30, 2020

@GettyMuseum

used two kitchen towels, some shaving cream and an origami boat#gettychallenge pic.twitter.com/MhhU2mxbL2 — ChrisG (@ChrisG42879442) April 2, 2020