Leuke viral tegen de verveling: doe een schilderij na

Het is weer eens wat anders na tv kijken, boeken lezen, eten koken en wat je al niet meer zo in huis kunt doen: doe een schilderij na en plaats er een foto van op Twitter.
Het is een idee van het Getty Museum in Los Angeles. De #gettychallenge houdt simpelweg in dat je een bekend schilderij opzoekt en dat op geheel eigen wijze nabootst. De challenge begon vorige week al, maar wordt steeds meer opgepikt en levert hilarische plaatjes op.
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
Thanks to the #gettychallenge I now have this priceless photo of my aunt Annie. To say nothing of all the other amazing submissions. #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/Jglfd0P8Xp— Liztkid (@liztkid) April 1, 2020
@GettyMuseum fine art reinterpretation by Garga. #gettychallenge #gettymuseum pic.twitter.com/u4M9ULBK3O— Daniela Alexandra M (@msmda07) March 31, 2020
I proudly present my daughter’s version of Jackson Pollock’s #34.@gettymuseum#gettychallenge pic.twitter.com/EERyvqBtck— scientistmother (@Motherofmonste7) April 1, 2020
@GettyMuseum here’s my ‘Still Life with Apples, Disposable Gloves and Anti-Bacterial Wipes’ #notCezanne #gettychallenge #gettymuseumchallenge pic.twitter.com/vTnhhtbTf4— Luise Guest (@LuiseGuest) April 2, 2020
Now this is a challenge I’d like to get behind. #gettychallenge #gettymuseumchallenge https://t.co/alIBx14wAu— JAX (@_castrojax) March 31, 2020
Paolo Uccello’s St. George and the Dragon pic.twitter.com/dMAE14yEiS— Tosha Tillman (@ToshaNicoleT) April 2, 2020
We accepted the @GettyMuseum challenge of recreating your favorite work of art with three items from your home. #GettyChallenge #StayAtHomeChallenge #StayHome pic.twitter.com/3HLGVEozDD— Steve Hartman (@creativille) March 30, 2020
@GettyMuseum— ChrisG (@ChrisG42879442) April 2, 2020
used two kitchen towels, some shaving cream and an origami boat#gettychallenge pic.twitter.com/MhhU2mxbL2
Museum Asks People To Recreate Paintings With Stuff They Can Find at Home, Here Are The Results https://t.co/QrYeO74GVf #Getty #GettyMuseum #GettyChallenge #coronaviruslockdown #art— Steve Bevilacqua (@S_R_Bevilacqua) April 1, 2020
Son vs Vincent van Gogh #VincentvanGogh #vincent #VanGogh @vangoghmuseum #artathomechallenge #MuseumFromHome #betweenartandquarantine #tussenkunstenquarantaine #gettychallenge #stayathome #StayHome #stayhomechallenge @GettyMuseum pic.twitter.com/77ZA4L2pDv— CGathier (@c_gathier) March 31, 2020
The #GettyChallenge is 💯% my favorite thing on Twitter this week – “Getty Museum challenges quarantined people to recreate famous works of art, with hilarious results” – https://t.co/jniWe5GJEv pic.twitter.com/kVB3IITA7u— Alexandra West (@birdsncherries) April 1, 2020
.@GettyMuseum Maurizio Cattelan #gettychallenge pic.twitter.com/Rbw4cpi0s0— Liz (@lizcupcakes) March 31, 2020
St Benedict, father of Western Monasticism.— Mark Andrew (@chickentrooper) March 30, 2020
Since I’m currently living the life of a solitary monk, it seemed appropriate to model his appearance.#GettyChallenge #SundayFunday #StBenedict #MonkLife #QuarantineLife https://t.co/NeIqldb6iK pic.twitter.com/g2IP99riEQ