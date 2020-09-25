94-jarige David Attenborough nieuwste Instagramsensatie: in halve dag 1,5 miljoen volgers

De misschien wel bekendste natuurdocumentairemaker ter wereld, David Attenborough, zoekt via Instagram contact met de jeugd. En dat ziet die jeugd wel zitten: de 94-jarige presentator van Planet Earth had binnen 8 uur meer dan 1,5 miljoen volgers. Nog geen dag later staat de teller op 2,8 miljoen.
“Ik verken deze communicatievorm, die nieuw is voor mij, omdat de planeet in gevaar is”, zegt hij in zijn eerste videoboodschap op het razend populaire medium. “Zoals jullie weten heeft de wereld een groot probleem,” gaat Attenborough verder met zijn kenmerkende stem. “Continenten staan in brand, gletsjers smelten, koraalriffen sterven, vissen verdwijnen uit onze oceanen. Maar we kunnen er wat aan doen.”
De komende weken gaat hij uitleggen wat dan.
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we’re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.