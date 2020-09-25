94-jarige David Attenborough nieuwste Instagramsensatie: in halve dag 1,5 miljoen volgers

De misschien wel bekendste natuurdocumentairemaker ter wereld, David Attenborough, zoekt via Instagram contact met de jeugd. En dat ziet die jeugd wel zitten: de 94-jarige presentator van Planet Earth had binnen 8 uur meer dan 1,5 miljoen volgers. Nog geen dag later staat de teller op 2,8 miljoen.

“Ik verken deze communicatievorm, die nieuw is voor mij, omdat de planeet in gevaar is”, zegt hij in zijn eerste videoboodschap op het razend populaire medium. “Zoals jullie weten heeft de wereld een groot probleem,” gaat Attenborough verder met zijn kenmerkende stem. “Continenten staan in brand, gletsjers smelten, koraalriffen sterven, vissen verdwijnen uit onze oceanen. Maar we kunnen er wat aan doen.”

De komende weken gaat hij uitleggen wat dan.