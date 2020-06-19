Trump weet niets van topografie: de grootste blunders op een rij

Donald Trump en zijn gebrek aan topografische kennis, het was door de jaren heen vaak voer voor spot. The Independent zette zijn grootste blunders op een rij. Zo is België geen stad en Finland geen onderdeel van Rusland.

Trump noemde België een stad

2. En Parijs is volgens hem een stad in Duitsland

.@realDonaldTrump seems to think Paris is in Germany. (It kind of was for a few years in the 1940s, I guess.) https://t.co/RF5e3Rb1VO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

3. Namibië sprak de Amerikaanse president uit als Nambia en Nepal werd Nipple.

.@realDonaldTrump thinks there are countries on this planet called “Nipple” and “Button.” (Do NOT, under any circumstances, ask him to point them out. PLEASE.)https://t.co/1rRD1SOw0C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

4. In een gesprek met de leiders van de Baltische staten sprak Trump niet over de Baltics, maar de Balkans (Zijn vrouw komt nota bene van de Balkan).

In a meeting with leaders from the *Baltic* states, @realDonaldTrump thought he was talking to people from the *Balkans*. (No, seriously. This created quite a stir in diplomatic circles.)https://t.co/F5DzrV2E7y — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

5. De muur op de grens met Mexico zou volgens Trump in de staat Colorado worden gebouwd, honderden kilometers bij de grens vandaan.

Don’t forget that beautiful border wall @realDonaldTrump is building between Colorado and Mexico. https://t.co/xfFrhFScg9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

6. In een gesprek met Fox News zei hij dat hij 59 bommen richting Irak had gestuurd. Het was Syrië.

.@realDonaldTrump once bombed Syria but thought he bombed Iraq. https://t.co/Njl96SgjNL — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

7. De president zei tegen honderden journalisten dat hij met de leider van Noord-Korea had gesproken. Het was die van Zuid-Korea.

.@realDonaldTrump once got a call from the president of *South* Korea, but then told hundreds of journalists that he’d gotten a call from the leader of *North* Korea. https://t.co/qtGtTS2WSf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

8. Tegen Narendra Modi, premier van India, zei Trump eens geruststellend: “Het is niet alsof je direct aan China grenst.” India en China delen een duizenden kilometers lange grens.

.@realDonaldTrump once told the prime minister of India, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.” (India has a 2,520-mile border with China.)https://t.co/U5ncPjFbbp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

9. Meerdere keren beweerde Trump dat Ierland bij het Verenigd Koninkrijk hoort.

.@realDonaldTrump has to be told in 2018 that Ireland isn’t part of the U.K. ….https://t.co/mQtXIyShb6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

10. Het verschil tussen Engeland en het Verenigd Koninkrijk is ook lastig.