Politiek

Trump weet niets van topografie: de grootste blunders op een rij

Door Jeannette Kras

Donald Trump en zijn gebrek aan topografische kennis, het was door de jaren heen vaak voer voor spot. The Independent zette zijn grootste blunders op een rij. Zo is België geen stad en Finland geen onderdeel van Rusland.

  1. Trump noemde België een stad

2. En Parijs is volgens hem een stad in Duitsland

3. Namibië sprak de Amerikaanse president uit als Nambia en Nepal werd Nipple.

4. In een gesprek met de leiders van de Baltische staten sprak Trump niet over de Baltics, maar de Balkans (Zijn vrouw komt nota bene van de Balkan).

5. De muur op de grens met Mexico zou volgens Trump in de staat Colorado worden gebouwd, honderden kilometers bij de grens vandaan.

6. In een gesprek met Fox News zei hij dat hij 59 bommen richting Irak had gestuurd. Het was Syrië.

7. De president zei tegen honderden journalisten dat hij met de leider van Noord-Korea had gesproken. Het was die van Zuid-Korea.

8. Tegen Narendra Modi, premier van India, zei Trump eens geruststellend: “Het is niet alsof je direct aan China grenst.” India en China delen een duizenden kilometers lange grens.

9. Meerdere keren beweerde Trump dat Ierland bij het Verenigd Koninkrijk hoort.

10. Het verschil tussen Engeland en het Verenigd Koninkrijk is ook lastig.

Bron(nen):   The Independent      