Media

VN krijgt zware kritiek op Twitter na heel onhandige tweet

Door Jeannette Kras

Het was ongetwijfeld goed bedoeld, maar de communicatie-afdeling van UN Women heeft de plank flink mis geslagen. Ze wilden iets zeggen over gelijkheid door emoji met verschillende huidskleuren naar elkaar te laten wijzen. Dit is wat er gebeurde:

Alle witte emoji vormen het middelpunt, de zwarte staan langs de kant. Wie zag deze blunder over het hoofd? Twitter in elk geval niet.

Bron(nen):   The Independent      