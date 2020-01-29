VN krijgt zware kritiek op Twitter na heel onhandige tweet

Het was ongetwijfeld goed bedoeld, maar de communicatie-afdeling van UN Women heeft de plank flink mis geslagen. Ze wilden iets zeggen over gelijkheid door emoji met verschillende huidskleuren naar elkaar te laten wijzen. Dit is wat er gebeurde:

Alle witte emoji vormen het middelpunt, de zwarte staan langs de kant. Wie zag deze blunder over het hoofd? Twitter in elk geval niet.

Equality but blacks on the sidelines 😂👏🏽



Either way I support more equity. — Jorge Luis Altuve (@jl_altuve) January 28, 2020

I support @UN_Women but this tweet is a complete misfire. Please delete, correct and hire more black women to run your social medias — AvRoyal 🌌🌠💜💫 (@AvsRoyalSussex) January 28, 2020

This doesn’t look good, so I’m closer to equality than a WOC? Cause that’s what this poster implies, why not mix all the colours up? Which would be more visually effective IMO cause I’d like to think we’re all equal — 🥴🤪 (@icklenoni) January 28, 2020

👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏿👇🏿👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👇🏿

👉🏼👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏻👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👈🏻

👉🏼👉🏼👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👈🏼👈🏼

👉🏽👉🏽👉🏽👇🏿👇🏾👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿👈🏽👈🏽👈🏽

👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👉🏾👇🏿👇🏾👇🏿👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾👈🏾

👉🏿👉🏿 👉🏿 EQUALITY 👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿👈🏿 — ᗩᒪIᑕE ᔕTᗩᑎIᖴOᖇᗪ (@Alice_Staniford) January 28, 2020