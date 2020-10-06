Instagram bestaat 10 jaar: dit zijn de meest gelikete foto’s

Instagram bestaat 10 jaar. Wat ooit begon als een klein platform voor amateurfotografen, groeide met 1 miljard gebruikers uit tot zo ongeveer het grootste sociale netwerk ter wereld.

Op 6 oktober 2010 werden 25.000 mensen lid van Instagram. Zes weken later stond de teller op 1 miljoen. Op dit moment is alleen al de populairste foto op The Gram 55 miljoen keer geliket.

In de top 10 van meest gelikete berichten staan opvallend veel foto’s van overleden mensen, natuurlijk Kylie Jenner en Het Ei.