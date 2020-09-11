Politiek

De 6 meest bizarre uitspraken van Trump in Michigan

Door Jeannette Kras

Donald Trump won vier jaar geleden maar nét in Michigan. Reden voor de Amerikaanse president om tijdens zijn campagnebijeenkomst alles uit de kast te halen om twijfelaars over de streep te rekken. Maar of dat is gelukt?

De president zei wel een paar hele gekke dingen.

Zo prees hij de dictator van Noord-Korea, Kim Jong-Un.

Trump herhaalde nog maar eens dat de VS het best op de pandemie had gereageerd ‘van alle grote landen’.

De president zei dat hij ooit tot Michigan Man of the Year was verkozen, maar die award bestaat niet.

Trump beweerde dat rivaal Joe Biden de wet zou afschaffen die zieke mensen beschermt tegen zorgverzekeraars die hen vanwege hun aandoening willen weigeren. Biden streed juist voor invoering van de Affordable Healthcare Act.

Hij beloofde dat Amerika als eerste een man op Mars zal zetten.

En dan dit liedje bij aankomst… I ain’t no millionaire’s son

Bron(nen):   The Independent      