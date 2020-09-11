De 6 meest bizarre uitspraken van Trump in Michigan

Donald Trump won vier jaar geleden maar nét in Michigan. Reden voor de Amerikaanse president om tijdens zijn campagnebijeenkomst alles uit de kast te halen om twijfelaars over de streep te rekken. Maar of dat is gelukt?

De president zei wel een paar hele gekke dingen.

Zo prees hij de dictator van Noord-Korea, Kim Jong-Un.

“He’s a smart guy. Very smart guy. Smart. We get along” — Trump praises totalitarian dictator Kim Jong Un. He then notes that he also gets along with Putin (we’ve noticed). pic.twitter.com/dH11e8IAT8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

Trump herhaalde nog maar eens dat de VS het best op de pandemie had gereageerd ‘van alle grote landen’.

Trump compares his response to the coronavirus to Churchill during World War 2, then says, “we have done probably the best job, certainly of any major country, anywhere in the world on the pandemic.” (Again, the US has by far the most reported cases & deaths of any country.) pic.twitter.com/WXDPkX1Hoc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

De president zei dat hij ooit tot Michigan Man of the Year was verkozen, maar die award bestaat niet.

The “Michigan Man of the Year” award Trump brags about winning in this clip doesn’t exist. He totally made this story up. pic.twitter.com/S5L3vBvWlX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

Trump beweerde dat rivaal Joe Biden de wet zou afschaffen die zieke mensen beschermt tegen zorgverzekeraars die hen vanwege hun aandoening willen weigeren. Biden streed juist voor invoering van de Affordable Healthcare Act.

Trump claims Biden “will destroy your protections for preexisting conditions,” despite Biden being part of the administration that championed the law that protects people with preexisting conditions pic.twitter.com/Uo4KOTyoIi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

Hij beloofde dat Amerika als eerste een man op Mars zal zetten.

lol Trump is now promising to put a person on Mars in his second term. maybe let's figure out Covid testing first? pic.twitter.com/VwaZd8gK7b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

En dan dit liedje bij aankomst… I ain’t no millionaire’s son