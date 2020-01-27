Over de verkrachting door Kobe Bryant kun je in de VS nu beter even zwijgen

In 2003 werd Kobe Bryant opgepakt op beschuldiging van verkrachting Van een hotelemployee van 19. Hij logeerde in het hotel, zij ging met hem mee naar zijn kamer, en hij zag dat als een vrijbrief voor seks.

Maar dat wilde ze niet. Hij deed het toch. En er was bewijs dat de seks van haar kant niet vrijwillig was. Dat bleek uit beschadigingen op haar lichaam, en uit bloed op zijn kleren.

Toch werd hij niet veroordeeld. Het meisje besloot haar aanklacht in te trekken, in ruil voor een heleboel geld. Wat zij ook in ruil van Bryant eiste waren openbare excuses. En hij ging inderdaad door het stof. Dat hij misschien niet goed begrepen had wat zij wilde. En dat het sowieso niet zo goed idee was om seks te hebben terwijl je vrouw thuis zit met een baby van vijf maanden.

Maar dat was 15 jaar geleden. Toen een verslaggeefster van de Washington Post over het voorval Vandaag op Twitter begon, was massale haat deel. En bovendien is er door de Washington Post geschorst.

Metoo geldt niet voor dode helden.



Dit was het afgedwongen excuus, cq de bekentenis

First, I want to apologize directly to the young woman involved in this incident. I want to apologize to her for my behavior that night and for the consequences she has suffered in the past year. Although this year has been incredibly difficult for me personally, I can only imagine the pain she has had to endure. I also want to apologize to her parents and family members, and to my family and friends and supporters, and to the citizens of Eagle, Colo.I also want to make it clear that I do not question the motives of this young woman. No money has been paid to this woman. She has agreed that this statement will not be used against me in the civil case. Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did. After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.I issue this statement today fully aware that while one part of this case ends today, another remains. I understand that the civil case against me will go forward. That part of this case will be decided by and between the parties directly involved in the incident and will no longer be a financial or emotional drain on the citizens of the state of Colorado.