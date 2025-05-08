ECONOMIE
Treurig: foto's van daklozen uit de hele wereld

Cultuur
door Nina van der Linden
donderdag, 08 mei 2025 om 11:42
Op de wereld zijn er vele tientallen miljoenen mensen dakloos. Om aandacht te vragen voor dit probleem organiseerde ter gelegenheid van Werelddaklozendag een fotowedstrijd. Dit zijn de 16 beste inzendingen:

1. Manila, Filipijnen

‘Abandoned’

Picture: Jesus Thaddeus de Guzman/Photocrowd.com

2. Harar, Ethiopië

‘On the street’

Picture: Trevor Cole /Photocrowd.com

3. Lissabon, Portugal

‘The beggar’

Picture: Carlos Andre Viana / Photocrowd.com

4. Parijs, Frankrijk

‘The bird friend’

Picture: Gilbert Claes / Photocrowd.com

5. Kingston upon Hull, Engeland

‘Gentleman of the road’

Picture: Philip Joyce / Photocrowd.com

6. New York, VS

‘New York Contrast’

Picture: Philip King / Photocrowd.com

7. Bristol, Engeland

‘Bristol Waste’

Picture: Sophie Merlo / Photocrowd.com

8. Praag, Tsjechië

‘Night in Prague’

Picture: Harald Sejersted / Photocrowd.com

9. Haridwar, India

‘Desperate Future’

Picture: Menmo Lammerts van Bueren / Photocrowd.com

10. Praag, Tsjechië

‘Waste Life’

Picture: Nina Flynn / Photocrowd.com

11. Baguio City, Filipijnen

'Alms'

Picture: Arman Barbuco / Photocrowd.com

12. Udaipur, India

'Homeless dogs'

Picture: Hana Peskova / Photocrowd.com

13. Kolkata, India

'Fight for survival'

Picture: Abhijt Chatterjee / Photocrowd.com

14. Varanasi, India

'Worlds apart'

Picture: Udayan Sankar Pal / Photocrowd.com

15. Tokio, Japan

'Gap'

Picture: Masayuki Yamashita / Photocrowd.com

16. Yogyakarta, Indonesië

'Nomaden'

Picture: rovitavare / Photocrowd.com
Bron(nen): The Independent
