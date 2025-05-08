Treurig: foto's van daklozen uit de hele wereld

Op de wereld zijn er vele tientallen miljoenen mensen dakloos. Om aandacht te vragen voor dit probleem organiseerde ter gelegenheid van Werelddaklozendag een fotowedstrijd. Dit zijn de 16 beste inzendingen:
1. Manila, Filipijnen
‘Abandoned’
Picture: Jesus Thaddeus de Guzman/Photocrowd.com
2. Harar, Ethiopië
‘On the street’
Picture: Trevor Cole /Photocrowd.com
3. Lissabon, Portugal
‘The beggar’
Picture: Carlos Andre Viana / Photocrowd.com
4. Parijs, Frankrijk
‘The bird friend’
Picture: Gilbert Claes / Photocrowd.com
5. Kingston upon Hull, Engeland
‘Gentleman of the road’
Picture: Philip Joyce / Photocrowd.com
6. New York, VS
‘New York Contrast’
Picture: Philip King / Photocrowd.com
7. Bristol, Engeland
‘Bristol Waste’
Picture: Sophie Merlo / Photocrowd.com
8. Praag, Tsjechië
‘Night in Prague’
Picture: Harald Sejersted / Photocrowd.com
9. Haridwar, India
‘Desperate Future’
Picture: Menmo Lammerts van Bueren / Photocrowd.com
10. Praag, Tsjechië
‘Waste Life’
Picture: Nina Flynn / Photocrowd.com
11. Baguio City, Filipijnen
'Alms'
Picture: Arman Barbuco / Photocrowd.com
12. Udaipur, India
'Homeless dogs'
Picture: Hana Peskova / Photocrowd.com
13. Kolkata, India
'Fight for survival'
Picture: Abhijt Chatterjee / Photocrowd.com
14. Varanasi, India
'Worlds apart'
Picture: Udayan Sankar Pal / Photocrowd.com
15. Tokio, Japan
'Gap'
Picture: Masayuki Yamashita / Photocrowd.com
16. Yogyakarta, Indonesië
'Nomaden'
Picture: rovitavare / Photocrowd.com