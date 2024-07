Juni is dertiende (!) maand op rij met wereldwijd temperatuurrecord: 'grote verschuiving in ons klimaat'

June #Temperature highlights from #C3S. Last month was: 🌡 globally warmer than any previous June on record, at 0.67°C above the 1991-2020 average; 🌡 the 13th month in a row that is the warmest on record for the respective month of the year. For more 👉climate.copernicus.eu/surface-air-te…

92 Reply Copy link