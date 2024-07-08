Rusland bombardeert groot kinderziekenhuis: 'De ultieme oorlogsmisdaad'

Today russia hit "Ohmatdyt" children’s hospital with a rocket. The National Children's Specialized Hospital "Ohmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year.
Het bombarderen van een kinderziekenhuis, de ultieme oorlogsmisdaad.
Het Ohmatdyt-kinderziekenhuis is de enige plek in Oekraïne met een gespecialiseerde oncologische afdeling.