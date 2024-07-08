ECONOMIE
Rusland bombardeert groot kinderziekenhuis: 'De ultieme oorlogsmisdaad'

Politiek
door Pieter Immerzeel
maandag, 08 juli 2024 om 11:45
bijgewerkt om maandag, 08 juli 2024 om 11:54
anp 503052206
Rusland heeft het grootste kinderziekenhuis van Oekraïne gebombardeerd. In het Ohmatdyt-ziekenhuis in de Oekraïense hoofdstad Kyiv worden jaarlijks meer dan 20.000 kinderen uit het hele land behandeld. Journalist Olaf Koens deelt op X beelden van de huiveringwekkende raketaanslag.
De Oekraïense president Volodymyr Zelensky heeft gemeld dat mensen na een raketaanval vastzitten onder het puin. "Iedereen helpt momenteel met het weghalen van puin. Artsen en gewone mensen", zegt hij op sociale media.
Zelensky deelt op X beelden van de schade. Hij noemt het kinderziekenhuis Okhmatdyt een van de belangrijkste van Europa. Volgens de president is het exacte aantal slachtoffers nog onduidelijk. Zelensky meldt dat meerdere steden onder vuur zijn genomen. Rusland zou meer dan veertig raketten hebben afgevuurd, met schade aan woningen en infrastructuur tot gevolg.
Ultieme oorlogsmisdaad
“Het bombarderen van een kinderziekenhuis, de ultieme oorlogsmisdaad”, schrijft Koens. “Het Ohmatdyt-kinderziekenhuis is de enige plek in Oekraïne met een gespecialiseerde oncologische afdeling.”
Ihor Lachenkov
Ihor Lachenkov
@igorlachenkov
·Follow

Today russia hit "Ohmatdyt" children’s hospital with a rocket. The National Children's Specialized Hospital "Ohmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year.

Image
16.0K
Reply
Read 1.5K replies

