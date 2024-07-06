ECONOMIE
De Etna barst uit: aspluimen tot 4,5 kilometer hoog en vliegverkeer verstoord

Video
door Pieter Immerzeel
zaterdag, 06 juli 2024 om 11:18
anp 502792483
De Etna op Sicilië is de grootste actieve vulkaan van Europa. Als hij uitbarst, dan kan dat fikse problemen opleveren, maar ook geweldige beelden. Bekijk het natuurgeweld met kilometershoge aspluimen, lavastromen, rookringen en neergedwarrelde as in de straten van Catania.
“Aspluimen schieten tot wel 4,5 kilometer de lucht in”, schreef het Italiaanse Nationaal Instituut voor Geofysica en Vulkanologie (INGV) donderdagavond op X.
"De start- en landingsbaan van de luchthaven van Catania zijn onbruikbaar door de val van vulkanische as: zowel het landen als opstijgen van vliegtuigen is op dit moment niet mogelijk", maakte het bedrijf dat de luchthaven beheert duidelijk in een verklaring op vrijdagochtend. De Italianen zijn druk aan het schoonmaken geweest en later op de dag kon het vliegverkeer weer gedeeltelijk hervat worden.
Jaarlijks reizen miljoenen passagiers via de luchthaven van Catania, waardoor ze in verbinding staan met Oost-Sicilië, een van de meest populaire toeristische hotspots van Italië.
Wolf of X
Wolf of X
@tradingMaxiSL
·Follow

Earth's Fiery Heartbeat.. Over 80% of Earth's surface, including the sea floor and many mountains, originates from volcanic activity. These eruptions shape landscapes and break down to create the planet's most fertile soils. A Thread 🧵 👇 1. The eruption of Mt Etna in Italy

Image
237
Reply
Read 5 replies

