De Etna barst uit: aspluimen tot 4,5 kilometer hoog en vliegverkeer verstoord

The images of Mount Etna's eruption today, July 4th, 2024, are incredible. 📍 Sicily, Italy 🇮🇹
The images of Mount Etna's eruption today, July 4th, 2024, are incredible. 📍 Sicily, Italy 🇮🇹
Incredible footage of a live performance at the ancient theatre of Taormina, with Mount Etna erupting in the background. 🎥:@pioandreaperi
Earth's Fiery Heartbeat.. Over 80% of Earth's surface, including the sea floor and many mountains, originates from volcanic activity. These eruptions shape landscapes and break down to create the planet's most fertile soils. A Thread 🧵 👇 1. The eruption of Mt Etna in Italy
How the area around Mount Etna woke up this morning. 📍Etna, Sicily - Italy 🇮🇹 Coffee with a Volcano
Volcanoes blow smoke rings and they do it rarely, because they require such precise conditions to form. This is Mt Etna spotted puffing out giant smoke rings. [📹 EtnaGuide]