Droogste woestijn ter wereld kleurt prachtig paars

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is one of the driest places on Earth, but swaths of its usually barren sand are currently carpeted with a colorful bloom of white and purple flowers
The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is one of the driest places on Earth, but swaths of its usually barren sand are currently carpeted with a colorful bloom of white and purple flowers
🇨🇱 | Flores emergen sobre Atacama, #Chile, el desierto más árido del mundo. (Julio 02, 2024). Este año el Desierto Florido apareció y brotó antes de lo previsto, ya que normalmente este fenómeno suele ocurrir en Primavera, entre septiembre y noviembre. Ruta a las Estrellas.
Las frores no se pisan “y a mí que” Nos piden compartir este video de una persona "pisando flores" en el Parque Nacional #DesiertoFlorido Atacama
Chili : le désert de l'Atacama un des plus arides de la planète se transforme en étendue fleurie #BonjourLaMatinaleTF1