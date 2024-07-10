ECONOMIE
SPORT
SAMENLEVING
MEDIA
WETENSCHAP
CULTUUR

Droogste woestijn ter wereld kleurt prachtig paars

Klimaat, natuur en milieu
door Nina van der Linden
woensdag, 10 juli 2024 om 9:13
anp 455724007
Normaal gesproken is de Atacama-woestijn in het noorden van Chili een dorre boel, maar nu niet: de vlakte kleurt prachtig paars door een heleboel bloemen die tot bloei konden komen door de hevige regenval in het gebied.
Het is niet uniek: elke paar jaar toont de woestijn zich op haar best. Maar meestal gebeurt dat in het voorjaar, dat in Chili pas in september begint. Nu is het er dus winter, maar doordat weerfenomeen El Niño voor meer regen en hogere temperaturen zorgde dan normaal zijn de bloemen er vroeg bij dit jaar.
In de laatste veertig jaar is het zeker vijftien keer gebeurd dat de woestijn paars kleurde, voor het laatst in oktober 2022. Op dit moment is de bloei pas net begonnen. Naar verwachting verspreiden de bloemen zich de komende weken over een nog veel groter gebied.
Moti😇
Moti😇
@timovibes
·Follow

The Atacama Desert in northern Chile is one of the driest places on Earth, but swaths of its usually barren sand are currently carpeted with a colorful bloom of white and purple flowers

Image
37
Reply
Read 2 replies
Climagram
Climagram
@deZabedrosky
·Follow

🇨🇱 | Flores emergen sobre Atacama, #Chile, el desierto más árido del mundo. (Julio 02, 2024). Este año el Desierto Florido apareció y brotó antes de lo previsto, ya que normalmente este fenómeno suele ocurrir en Primavera, entre septiembre y noviembre. Ruta a las Estrellas.

Image
Image
Image
Image
61
Reply
Read 2 replies
Vorig artikel

Waarom heeft Apple ervoor gekozen om voor $ 110 miljard aan eigen aandelen terug te kopen?

Volgend artikel

AkzoNobel licht omlaag op Damrak na waarschuwing AFM

POPULAIR NIEUWS

82252345 l normal none

Wat je (niet) moet doen bij onweer

550x651

Hoe Fred van der Weij de Airfryer uitvond

37a47c30 1ec2 11ef b1fa 35fd56ce62a1jpg

Moeder bekent 43 jaar geleden zieke zoon te hebben gedood en sterft daarna

434001 434601jpeg

Els Blokker heeft slaande ruzie met haar zonen over een miljard euro

anp 490331797

Slechte oogsten en extra belasting: vooral déze producten zijn duurder geworden

anp 317157532

Het gros van de automakers gebruikt schadelijk PFAS-gas voor de airco