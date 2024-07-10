Droogste woestijn ter wereld kleurt prachtig paars

Normaal gesproken is de Atacama-woestijn in het noorden van Chili een dorre boel, maar nu niet: de vlakte kleurt prachtig paars door een heleboel bloemen die tot bloei konden komen door de hevige regenval in het gebied.

Het is niet uniek: elke paar jaar toont de woestijn zich op haar best. Maar meestal gebeurt dat in het voorjaar, dat in Chili pas in september begint. Nu is het er dus winter, maar doordat weerfenomeen El Niño voor meer regen en hogere temperaturen zorgde dan normaal zijn de bloemen er vroeg bij dit jaar.

In de laatste veertig jaar is het zeker vijftien keer gebeurd dat de woestijn paars kleurde, voor het laatst in oktober 2022. Op dit moment is de bloei pas net begonnen. Naar verwachting verspreiden de bloemen zich de komende weken over een nog veel groter gebied.