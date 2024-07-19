ECONOMIE
Zien: Hulk Hogan, roep om massadeportaties en religieuze gekte op Republikeinse conventie

Video
door Pieter Immerzeel
vrijdag, 19 juli 2024 om 11:06
anp 503752543
Trump en co trekken alle registers open op de vierde en laatste dag van de Republikeinse Conventie in Milwaukee (Wisconsin). Zo staat acteur en voormalig worstelkampioen Hulk Hogan te schreeuwen achter het spreekgestoelte en scheurt hij zijn t-shirt doormidden. Ondertussen roept het publiek om massadeportaties.
Trumpamania
“Let trumpamania make America great again!”, aldus de rood aangelopen Hulk Hogan. De toeschouwers gaan uit hun dak en Donald Trump grijnst van oor tot oor.
Massadeportaties
Republikeinse aanhangers houden massaal borden omhoog met de tekst 'massadeportaties nu!'
El Norte Recuerda
El Norte Recuerda
@Vanessid
·Follow

White women holding up ETHNIC CLEANSING NOW signs (mass deportation is ethnic cleansing btw) and I’m just supposed to pretend everything is normal—answer emails, apply for jobs, promote a book. Y’all don’t understand how broken my mental health is this year. Absolutely shattered

Image
1.5K
Reply
Read 5 replies
Engel redt Trump
Republikeins congreslid (Georgia) van het Huis van Afgevaardigden en radicaal-rechtse complotdenker Marjorie Taylor Greene vertelt hoe zij vlak voor de mislukte moordaanslag op Trump een engel uit de hemel zag komen die de vorm aannam van een Amerikaanse vlag, en het leven van Trump redde.









