Alle Oscars van 2026

Categorie Winnaar Film

Beste film One Battle After Another One Battle After Another ​

Beste regie Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another ​

Beste acteur (hoofdrol) Michael B. Jordan Sinners ​

Beste actrice (hoofdrol) Jessie Buckley Hamnet ​

Beste mannelijke bijrol Sean Penn One Battle After Another ​

Beste vrouwelijke bijrol Amy Madigan Weapons ​

Beste bewerkte scenario Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another ​

Beste originele scenario Ryan Coogler Sinners ​

Beste lange documentaire Mr. Nobody Against Putin Mr. Nobody Against Putin ​

Beste korte documentaire All the Empty Rooms All the Empty Rooms ​

Beste animatiefilm KPop Demon Hunters KPop Demon Hunters ​

Beste korte animatiefilm The Girl Who Cried Pearls The Girl Who Cried Pearls ​

Beste camerawerk Autumn Durald Arkapaw Sinners ​

Beste kostuumontwerp Kate Hawley Frankenstein ​

Beste montage Andy Jurgensen One Battle After Another ​

Beste internationale film Sentimental Value (Noorwegen) Sentimental Value ​

Beste korte live-actionfilm The Singers / Two People Exchanging Saliva (gedeeld) The Singers / Two People Exchanging Saliva ​

Beste make-up & hairstyling Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey Frankenstein ​

Beste originele filmmuziek Ludwig Göransson Sinners ​

Beste originele lied Golden KPop Demon Hunters ​

Beste production design Productieteam Frankenstein Frankenstein ​

Beste geluid Soundteam F1 F1 ​

Beste visuele effecten VFX-team Avatar: Fire and Ash Avatar: Fire and Ash ​