Alle Oscars van 2026

|Categorie
|Winnaar
|Film
|Beste film
|One Battle After Another
|One Battle After Another
|Beste regie
|Paul Thomas Anderson
|One Battle After Another
|Beste acteur (hoofdrol)
|Michael B. Jordan
|Sinners
|Beste actrice (hoofdrol)
|Jessie Buckley
|Hamnet
|Beste mannelijke bijrol
|Sean Penn
|One Battle After Another
|Beste vrouwelijke bijrol
|Amy Madigan
|Weapons
|Beste bewerkte scenario
|Paul Thomas Anderson
|One Battle After Another
|Beste originele scenario
|Ryan Coogler
|Sinners
|Beste lange documentaire
|Mr. Nobody Against Putin
|Mr. Nobody Against Putin
|Beste korte documentaire
|All the Empty Rooms
|All the Empty Rooms
|Beste animatiefilm
|KPop Demon Hunters
|KPop Demon Hunters
|Beste korte animatiefilm
|The Girl Who Cried Pearls
|The Girl Who Cried Pearls
|Beste camerawerk
|Autumn Durald Arkapaw
|Sinners
|Beste kostuumontwerp
|Kate Hawley
|Frankenstein
|Beste montage
|Andy Jurgensen
|One Battle After Another
|Beste internationale film
|Sentimental Value (Noorwegen)
|Sentimental Value
|Beste korte live-actionfilm
|The Singers / Two People Exchanging Saliva (gedeeld)
|The Singers / Two People Exchanging Saliva
|Beste make-up & hairstyling
|Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey
|Frankenstein
|Beste originele filmmuziek
|Ludwig Göransson
|Sinners
|Beste originele lied
|Golden
|KPop Demon Hunters
|Beste production design
|Productieteam Frankenstein
|Frankenstein
|Beste geluid
|Soundteam F1
|F1
|Beste visuele effecten
|VFX-team Avatar: Fire and Ash
|Avatar: Fire and Ash
|Beste casting (nieuw)
|Castingteam One Battle After Another
|One Battle After Another
Loading