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Alle Oscars van 2026

Film,video, streaming
door Redactie
maandag, 16 maart 2026 om 6:28
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De Oscars zijn dit jaar overtuigend gedomineerd door One Battle After Another, dat niet alleen de prijs voor beste film pakte, maar ook onder meer die voor regie, montage en casting binnenhaalde. Sinners en Frankenstein vielen eveneens groots in de prijzen, terwijl Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) en Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) bekroond werden als beste hoofdrolspelers.
CategorieWinnaarFilm
Beste filmOne Battle After AnotherOne Battle After Another ​
Beste regiePaul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another ​
Beste acteur (hoofdrol)Michael B. JordanSinners ​
Beste actrice (hoofdrol)Jessie BuckleyHamnet ​
Beste mannelijke bijrolSean PennOne Battle After Another ​
Beste vrouwelijke bijrolAmy MadiganWeapons ​
Beste bewerkte scenarioPaul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another ​
Beste originele scenarioRyan CooglerSinners ​
Beste lange documentaireMr. Nobody Against PutinMr. Nobody Against Putin ​
Beste korte documentaireAll the Empty RoomsAll the Empty Rooms ​
Beste animatiefilmKPop Demon HuntersKPop Demon Hunters ​
Beste korte animatiefilmThe Girl Who Cried PearlsThe Girl Who Cried Pearls ​
Beste camerawerkAutumn Durald ArkapawSinners ​
Beste kostuumontwerpKate HawleyFrankenstein ​
Beste montageAndy JurgensenOne Battle After Another ​
Beste internationale filmSentimental Value (Noorwegen)Sentimental Value ​
Beste korte live-actionfilmThe Singers / Two People Exchanging Saliva (gedeeld)The Singers / Two People Exchanging Saliva ​
Beste make-up & hairstylingMike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona FureyFrankenstein ​
Beste originele filmmuziekLudwig GöranssonSinners ​
Beste originele liedGoldenKPop Demon Hunters ​
Beste production designProductieteam FrankensteinFrankenstein ​
Beste geluidSoundteam F1F1 ​
Beste visuele effectenVFX-team Avatar: Fire and AshAvatar: Fire and Ash ​
Beste casting (nieuw)Castingteam One Battle After AnotherOne Battle After Another ​

Lees ook

Anthony Hopkins: van ‘Domme Dennis’ tot gentleman‑kannibaalAnthony Hopkins: van ‘Domme Dennis’ tot gentleman‑kannibaal
Mijanou Bardot: de zus die “nee” zeiMijanou Bardot: de zus die “nee” zei
Anthony Hopkins: de treurige jeugd en dronken jaren van een briljant acteurAnthony Hopkins: de treurige jeugd en dronken jaren van een briljant acteur
Drama Moonlight wint Oscar voor beste filmDrama Moonlight wint Oscar voor beste film
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